BUNDY, Gilbert Eugene Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born on August 1, 1938 in Hamilton to the late Roy and Sara (Wicker) Bundy. On June 13, 1959, he married his wife of over 60 years, Loucretia Davidson. He was an Aviation Mechanic with the US Marine Corps for 24 years and with NW Airlines for 15 years, retiring in 1979. He is survived by his wife, Loucretia; children, Cathy Cooper and Gilbert Bundy, II; grandchildren, Stefan (Katie) Endicott, Dustin (John) Endicott, Megan Bundy, Jack Mantyla, Rachel (Kunal) Karani, and Daniel Cooper; great-grandchildren, Gage, Dalton, Violet, and Zion; and siblings, Kenneth (Dawn) Bundy, Jackie (Troy) Cotton, Elvira Allen, Jean McDaniel, and Bernice (Will) Powell. He was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings. Visitation will be held from 11am until 1pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on July 18, 2019