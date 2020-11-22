1/1
Gilbert FITZGERALD
FITZGERALD, Gilbert

Lionel "Corky"

Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on November 14, 1932, to the late Desmond Elmer and Dorothy Irene Fitzgerald (nee Brown). Nicknamed "Corky" as a child and it stuck into adulthood. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marilyn B. Caskey; and sister. Corky is survived by his two children,

Candace (Candy) Lee Underhill and Shawn Keith Fitzgerald; 5 grandchildren, Amber-lee and Ashley Underhill of Texas, Aubry, Collin, and Lily Fitzgerald of Florida; 3 great-grandchildren, Cheyene and the twins in Texas; sister-in-law, Joann Caskey of NC, Rosa (Ed) Ashworth of Ohio; and a host of other nieces and nephews. Corky was in the United States Army

during the Korean War and did his basic training in Hawaii. He later was stationed in Alaska that would give him stories to share, which he did freely. Corky worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a mail carrier for thirty years. He would often say, "People love to see me coming with the mail and everybody knows my name!" Corky attended Patterson Park Church in Beavercreek. He loved camping, hiking, gardening, and woodworking. Corky loved watching the old cowboy and western movies. Corky had a wonderful sense of humor, liked to make you laugh and appreciate a good joke. He was such a sweet man that would do anything to help. Thanks to Hospice of the Miami Valley for their care and support.


www.NewcomerDayton.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
