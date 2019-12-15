Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
Gilla FARRELL

Gilla FARRELL Obituary
FARRELL, Gilla 93 of Dayton, passed away Friday, Dec 13, 2019. Born Feb 21, 1926 in Grassy Creek, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester & Myrtle Ferguson, 8 siblings, husband James Farrell, daughter Wilda Stanfield, son Patrick Farrell, & special friend Moe Bowman. Survived by her daughters Martha (Bob) Milbee, Betty (Joe) Rebilas, & Margaret Winningham, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Gilla was an amazing mother & volunteered for Dayton's VA Center. She was a life member of Post 2800 & Amvets. She was active with the Eagles, Cooties & American Legion. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at 4PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Her family will receive friends from 2PM until the time of services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019
