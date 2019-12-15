|
FARRELL, Gilla 93 of Dayton, passed away Friday, Dec 13, 2019. Born Feb 21, 1926 in Grassy Creek, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents Chester & Myrtle Ferguson, 8 siblings, husband James Farrell, daughter Wilda Stanfield, son Patrick Farrell, & special friend Moe Bowman. Survived by her daughters Martha (Bob) Milbee, Betty (Joe) Rebilas, & Margaret Winningham, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Gilla was an amazing mother & volunteered for Dayton's VA Center. She was a life member of Post 2800 & Amvets. She was active with the Eagles, Cooties & American Legion. Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 at 4PM at Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. Her family will receive friends from 2PM until the time of services.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019