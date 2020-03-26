Home

FISHER, Gillian A. Went to her rest March 23, 2020 at with her family by her side. Gill was born in England on January 26, 1944. She leaves to mourn her passing Garth, her cherished husband of 53 years; loving daughters Michelle (Martin) Leming of Alberta, Canada, and Ranelle (Gavin) Erickson of Massachusetts; granddaughters Kyrie, Hannah, and Madison. She will also be missed by her stepfather Gordon (Mary) Kingsfield, siblings Rodney, Kathy, Steve, Kelly, and Karie, and a host of friends. For many years, Gill was the newsletter editor for the Centerville Seventh-day Adventist church. A celebration of her life is planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gill's name may be made to the Walla Walla University student missions program. Donations may be made on line at wallawalla.edu/smd; and place Gillian Fisher on the solicitor line. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
