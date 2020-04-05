Home

ROBERTS, Ginny 79, formerly from South Charleston, joined the choir of angels on February 25th. Growing up on a farm in Clark County fueled Ginny's love of gardening and flowers. Ginny brought joy to her family, friends, retirement home residents, fellow parishioners and local theatergoers with her gifts of singing, dancing, acting and directing. Anyone who has had the pleasure of speaking with Ginny knows that her son, Todd Perzigian and her granddaughter Zoe Perzigian, who lived near Ginny in Magnolia, Texas, were the lights of her life. In addition, Ginny leaves behind her Aunt Jo Bershet, several cousins, a niece, many nephews, and many friends. Ginny is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Nina Roberts, and her sisters Sue Roberts and Rachel Schuller. A devout Christian, Ginny often attended church with her parents at the South Charleston Presbyterian Church, which is where her memorial service will be held on June 20th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Jericho, a program dedicated to changing the lives of at-risk youth and families through in-depth arts experiences, at 275 S. Limestone Ave., Springfield, OH 45506, or the First Presbyterian Church, PO Box P, South Charleston, OH 45368.
