DiCRISTOFORO, Gino Of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Gino was born on July 28, 1929 in Chieti, Italy to Antonio and Rosalia DiCristoforo, both deceased. Gino grew up in Italy and served in the Italian Army. He came to the United States in 1952, to work at Armco Steel. He worked for Armco Steel for 38 years, retiring in 1990. Gino was a member of Holy Family Parish and served as an usher for 40 years. Gino was also very active in the local Sons of Italy Lodge, always proud of his Italian Heritage. Gino is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Angela DiCristoforo; two daughters, Rosarita Conti and Maria (Anthony) Lococo. Gino leaves behind four grandchildren, the lights of his life, Michael (Jennifer) Conti, Daniella Conti, Anthony Lococo and Luke Lococo. Gino is also survived by four siblings, Carlo (Rosetta) DiCristoforo, Fernando DiCristoforo, Ernesto DiCristoforo and Rita Lentini, all of Chieti, Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Pasquale Conti. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family with entombment at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.
