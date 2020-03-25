|
COMBS, Girlie Dean 91, of West Chester, Ohio, was received into our Lord's loving arms on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born in Hindman, Kentucky on May 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Ted and Jane (Patrick) Perkins. She married Karl Combs in 1946, and they relocated to Springfield, Ohio, during the early 1950's where they lived for more than 50 years. Girlie had a passion for helping others and worked many years as a nurse's aide. She was a wonderful Southern style home cook and no one ever left her table hungry. Girlie delighted in sharing her holiday baking. Girlie was forever the consummate mother, and she never met a baby she didn't love. Girlie was a loving mother, devoted daughter and sister, and a doting grandmother and great grandmother. She always had a twinkle in her eye and a quick smile for her family, friends, and any stranger she encountered along the way. All were blessed to have made her acquaintance. She will truly be missed by her daughters, Evelyn (Mike) Wiegele, West Chester, Ohio; Carol (Mark) Benston, Viera, Florida; her son, Larry Combs, Springfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, one brother, Roy Perkins, Springfield, Ohio; and several nephews and nieces. Girlie was preceded in death by her loving husband and lifelong partner of 60 years, Karl Combs; an infant daughter, Carolyn Combs; a grandson, Charles Benston, her sisters Betty Collins and Margaret Hickman, and several beloved family members. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor John Wallace officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 25, 2020