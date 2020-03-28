Home

DEAN, Gladys M. Age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 22, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Anderson; sister, Minnie Holloway; grandson, Chris Anderson (Melinda); granddaughter, Shayla Dean; granddaughter, Sierra Dean; seven great-grandchildren and a host of devoted relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Dean; sisters, Emma Jean Woods, Dannie Mae Johnson, Bernice Payne, son, Stanley (Butch) Dean and grandson, Ronald Anderson. Gladys was a faithful member and church historian at her beloved Greater St. John Baptist Church (Dayton, Ohio) for over 50 years and later a member of First Baptist Church of South Richmond (Virginia). She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force base after a long, productive career. She was an avid traveler and had a passion for gardening and service. Interment in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, Va.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020
