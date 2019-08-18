|
ALLMAN, Gladys Wanda Age 83, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2019. Gladys was born September 23, 1935 in Ituna, SK, Canada to the late Joseph and Antoinette Sikorski. Gladys was always caring for her family and friends over any of her needs. She always enjoyed her garden and flowers and shared that passion with everyone. Gladys was confident in her belief of her religion and relationship with God. Gladys is survived by her husband, Ronald Allman; three sons, Curtis (Jackie Kelly) Faulk, Barak (JayLen) Faulk, Jason (Jennifer Deaton) Allman; two brothers, Jim (Aulga) Sikorski, Allan (Teresa) Sikorski; five grandchildren, Ashley, Barak, Chloe, Bryce, Grace; two great grandchildren, Athena, Aria and numerous nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin Faulk and brother Joe Sikorski. Arrangements in care of Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes, 517 S Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Allman family.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 18, 2019