BARNES, Gladys 75, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Clay Co., Kentucky on Apr. 20, 1944 to Clayton & Daisy Colwell. Gladys was a life member of V.F.W. #5018 Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Barnes, and her son, John P. Barnes. Survived by her daughter, Donna J. Holt; son, Billy Barnes; grandchildren, Crystal, Daisy, Clayton & Brooklyn; great grandchild to be, Gladys Jolee; sisters, Mayme Hypes (Jim) & Nellie Pugh (Dwight); brother, Phill Colwell; special friends, Cathy & Michelle; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Bill Schilling, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorials can be made to Ohio's . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019