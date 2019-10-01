Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Gladys BARNES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys BARNES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys BARNES


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys BARNES Obituary
BARNES, Gladys 75, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at her home. She was born in Clay Co., Kentucky on Apr. 20, 1944 to Clayton & Daisy Colwell. Gladys was a life member of V.F.W. #5018 Auxiliary. Preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Barnes, and her son, John P. Barnes. Survived by her daughter, Donna J. Holt; son, Billy Barnes; grandchildren, Crystal, Daisy, Clayton & Brooklyn; great grandchild to be, Gladys Jolee; sisters, Mayme Hypes (Jim) & Nellie Pugh (Dwight); brother, Phill Colwell; special friends, Cathy & Michelle; many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Bill Schilling, officiating. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorials can be made to Ohio's . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now