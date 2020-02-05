|
|
BEAM, Gladys Pearl 92, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 1, 2020. Gladys was born on April 14, 1927 to James Brayfield and Anna (Riddle) Brayfield who precede her in death, also preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 51 years, Leroy Beam, daughter and son-in-law Sharon (Davin) First, four brother's and sisters-in-law, Paul (Ruth) Brayfield, Dale (Doris) Brayfield, Gene (Jean) Brayfield and John (Betty) Brayfield, sister and brother-in-law Mildred (Virgil) Jay, brother-in-law Joe Merz . Gladys leaves to cherish her memory her son and daughter-in-law Dwayne and Donna Beam; grandchildren, Chad (fiance Sarah Taylor) Beam, Dustin (Julie) Beam, Leah Larkins, Jeremy (Jenni) First, Casaundra (Dan) Swinehart, Kendra (Casey) Mitch. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Colton, Cade, Kaeley, Kendall, Maya, Ellie, Briggs, Brinleigh, Jacob, Matthew, Luke, Madison, Destin, Noah, Ethan, Aiden, Lily, Piper; sister Maxine Merz. Gladys enjoyed camping, cooking, baking pies and most of all being with family. She was a longtime active member of Huber Heights Church of God. She was an active member of the women's group, and also enjoyed the young at heart group. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at HUBER HEIGHTS CHURCH OF GOD, 6900 Brandt Pike, Dayton, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A celebration of Gladys' life will be 10:00 am Friday, February 7 at church, with Pastor Dwight Bruggeman presiding. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Tipp City. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Contributions in memory of Gladys may be made to: to the Huber Heights Church of God. Messages of sympathy and support to her family may be shared at: www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020