BLAIR (Hyden), Gladys Age 91, passed away Feb. 13, 2020 at her home. Gladys was born Dec. 6, 1928 in Johnson County, Kentucky, daughter of the late Ballard and Sarah Webb Hyden. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Demart Blair. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Lynn Blair Sturgill of West Van Lear, Kentucky; one son, Jerry Neil Blair of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; one sister, Thelma Helton of Huber Heights, Ohio; two grandchildren, Erin Christine Ward and Julie Ann Mollett; seven great grandchildren and one great grandchild. Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Miami Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio. Jones-Preston Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020