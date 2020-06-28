GLADYS BROSEY
BROSEY, Gladys 94, of Medway, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born July 14, 1925, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert, Sr. & Mary (Topie) Beverley. She was a member of the Medway Methodist Church and several civic organizations. She is survived by her children, Thomas G. (Cheryl) Brosey, Susan (Hank) Morgan, Sharon (Gary) Rayburn, Nancy (Jeff) Heslop, Todd W. (Diane) Brosey, Ann (Tom) Obringer; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; a brother, William Beverley; three sisters, Barbara Thompson, Mary Roman & Carol Stevens; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herman Brosey; a granddaughter, Jennifer Morgan; a brother, Robert Beverley, Jr. Due to pandemic concerns, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Medway Methodist Church. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
