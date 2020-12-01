1/1
Gladys COLE
1933 - 2020
COLE, Gladys

Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away November 28, 2020, in

Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on August 12, 1933, the daughter of Ernest and Hazel (Green) Givan. Her husband Norman E. Cole preceded her in death on December 6, 1988. She was a member of the St. Clair Baptist Church.

Survivors include three children, Vicky (Larry) Herlinger, Douglas (Connie) Cole, and Mary Ann (Jerry) Tillery; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a close friend, Gil Roark.

Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Hallgarth.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday, in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the

American Cancer Society. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home
DEC
3
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
