COLE, Gladys
Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away November 28, 2020, in
Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on August 12, 1933, the daughter of Ernest and Hazel (Green) Givan. Her husband Norman E. Cole preceded her in death on December 6, 1988. She was a member of the St. Clair Baptist Church.
Survivors include three children, Vicky (Larry) Herlinger, Douglas (Connie) Cole, and Mary Ann (Jerry) Tillery; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; a close friend, Gil Roark.
Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mabel Hallgarth.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM Thursday, in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society
. Online register book available at
