DAMICO, Gladys Age 81 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. Gladys was born in Manchester, KY to the late Critten and Mabel Pennington on March 21, 1938. Gladys married Rudolph Valentino Damico and the two shared many happy years together until his passing in 1999. Gladys loved to garden, she had a talent for tending her garden and flowers and took great pride in them. She loved to spend time with her family. Gladys was a loving, devoted, and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Valentino Damico; sons, Ralph Anderson, Kenny Damico, Rudy Damico, and Charles Anderson; many brothers and sisters. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory, loving sons, Nick Damico and Russell (Donna) Anderson; grandchildren, Nathan, Michael, William, Sophia, Chris, and Steve; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred, Christine, Bobbie Jean, Diane, and Bonnie; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A Celebration of Gladys's Life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Newcomer - North Chapel at 6pm. Visitation for two hours prior (4pm-6pm). Published in Dayton Daily News on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary