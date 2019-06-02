Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
DORSEY, Gladys Age 93, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Gladys was raised in Newcomerstown, OH and is a graduate of Newcomerstown High School. Shortly after graduation, she and a friend Ms. Gene Ames came to Dayton to live. Gladys was employed by the City of Dayton as an Executive Secretary. She and Gene remained lifelong friends. A visitation will be on Monday, June 10th from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Burial will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Fairfield Cemetery in West Lafayette, OH. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
