DOWNS, Gladys Pearl Gladys Pearl Downs was born February 24, 1941, in Natchez, MS. She moved with her parents and siblings to Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of nine months where she was later baptized at Mount Moriah Baptist Church at a young age. Gladys met the love of her life and husband, Edward Downs Sr. in 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska. To this union, they reared six children "The Big 6": Rhonda (Downs) Santiago, Randy Downs, Rochelle Downs, Lillie Downs, Edward Downs, Jr., and Stacy Downs. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Squire & Lillie B. Jackson, and 12 siblings: John Jackson, Azell Woods, Willis Jackson, Grenal Jackson, Elsie Patterson, Burnice Jackson, Dennis Jackson, William Jackson, Mary Snoddy, Rosa Moore, Frances Jackson, and Curtis Jackson. Psalms 23 2 Corinthians 9:7 Matthew 25:35. Gladys exemplified these Scriptures. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband; six children; 13 grandchildren, Randy Downs, Jr., Ricardo Santiago Jr., Roberto Santiago, Brandon Downs, Ciara Downs, Sharese Cherry, Desiree Venneman, Jasmine Downs, Ivana Santiago, Jade Downs, Janine Downs, Jordan Downs, Eddie Downs III; 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended relatives. Viewing 9-10 A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Services to follow at 10 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com