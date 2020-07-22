1/1
GLADYS DOWNS
1941 - 2020
DOWNS, Gladys Pearl Gladys Pearl Downs was born February 24, 1941, in Natchez, MS. She moved with her parents and siblings to Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of nine months where she was later baptized at Mount Moriah Baptist Church at a young age. Gladys met the love of her life and husband, Edward Downs Sr. in 1961, in Omaha, Nebraska. To this union, they reared six children "The Big 6": Rhonda (Downs) Santiago, Randy Downs, Rochelle Downs, Lillie Downs, Edward Downs, Jr., and Stacy Downs. Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Squire & Lillie B. Jackson, and 12 siblings: John Jackson, Azell Woods, Willis Jackson, Grenal Jackson, Elsie Patterson, Burnice Jackson, Dennis Jackson, William Jackson, Mary Snoddy, Rosa Moore, Frances Jackson, and Curtis Jackson. Psalms 23 2 Corinthians 9:7 Matthew 25:35. Gladys exemplified these Scriptures. Gladys leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband; six children; 13 grandchildren, Randy Downs, Jr., Ricardo Santiago Jr., Roberto Santiago, Brandon Downs, Ciara Downs, Sharese Cherry, Desiree Venneman, Jasmine Downs, Ivana Santiago, Jade Downs, Janine Downs, Jordan Downs, Eddie Downs III; 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of extended relatives. Viewing 9-10 A.M., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Services to follow at 10 A.M. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church
JUL
24
Service
10:00 AM
Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 23, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Holis SaulWooten
Friend
July 22, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of such a wonderful lady. She was always so loving and kind to me and my family. Praying your strength in God and your love for one another. Love you Chief!
Respectfully, Rev Vanetta Bellows an Ronald Bellows
Vanetta Bellows
Served In Military Together
July 22, 2020
I live down the street from the Downs and we were station together in New Jersey. Glady was such a very sweet and dear person, she told me more than once she would walk in the neighborhood with me, I always wanted her to get the strength to walk with me. Well, We will walk in Heaven together we both will have all the strength we need, never tired again!

This is not good bye to you, I will see you later. To Ed and the Down family, our sympathy and condolences goes out to each of you. Rest in Heaven!
Willie Mae Jones
Friend
July 22, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Freddie Downs
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Joshua Ashley
