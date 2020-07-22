I live down the street from the Downs and we were station together in New Jersey. Glady was such a very sweet and dear person, she told me more than once she would walk in the neighborhood with me, I always wanted her to get the strength to walk with me. Well, We will walk in Heaven together we both will have all the strength we need, never tired again!



This is not good bye to you, I will see you later. To Ed and the Down family, our sympathy and condolences goes out to each of you. Rest in Heaven!



Willie Mae Jones

Friend