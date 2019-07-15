|
HARVILLE, Gladys F. Age 84, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019. Gladys was born July 7, 1935 in Kentucky to the late Judy and Luther Coldiron. Gladys is survived by her two sons, Herb (Brenda) Harville. Jr., Eddie (Joan) Harville; daughter, Doris Helton; grandchildren, Michelle, Eric, Jeremy, Jason, David, Jody and Joshua; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Leona, Ruby and Felix; and a host of nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Herb Harville. A visitation for Gladys will be held Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial at Woodhill Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Harville family.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 15, 2019