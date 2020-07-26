1/
Gladys FORD
1920 - 2020
FORD, Gladys V. Age 100, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Walnut Creek Nursing Center. She was born on April 13, 1920, in Gaffney, SC, the daughter of the late Joseph & Isabelle (Blanton) Vinesett. Mrs. Ford was a retired Coil Winder for Ledex, and a member of the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Gosnell in 1971 and her second husband, William Ford in 2004; 7 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra "Sandi" Schaeff and husband Tom; her sister, Melba Russell; 2 grandsons, Mike Krapf and wife Miranda, Jeff Schaeff and wife Melissa; 3 great-grandchildren, Sophia Krapf, Jack Krapf & Jaiden Schaeff, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Cox officiating. Private Burial Miami Valley Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Gladys Ford, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
