Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Royal Oak Memorial Gardens
Brookville, OH
Gladys HARPER Obituary
HARPER (Head), Gladys Lorene "Jackie" Age 96 of Gillett, Wisconsin, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Jackie had worked for Meijer for 17 years as a cashier, was a bowling instructor, and had been apart of the American Legion for 65 years. She is survived by her niece: Pamela (Ray) Miller of Wisconsin and her four boys, step-daughter: JoEllen Foley of Centerville, step-son: John Harper of Dayton, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: George W. Harper and parents: Golden T. and Margaret L. (Hutchin) Head, four sisters, and one brother. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
