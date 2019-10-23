|
HARPER (Head), Gladys Lorene "Jackie" Age 96 of Gillett, Wisconsin, formerly of Dayton, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was a veteran of the United States Army. Jackie had worked for Meijer for 17 years as a cashier, was a bowling instructor, and had been apart of the American Legion for 65 years. She is survived by her niece: Pamela (Ray) Miller of Wisconsin and her four boys, step-daughter: JoEllen Foley of Centerville, step-son: John Harper of Dayton, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: George W. Harper and parents: Golden T. and Margaret L. (Hutchin) Head, four sisters, and one brother. A Memorial Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019