Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Humphreys

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Humphreys Obituary
HUMPHREYS, Gladys (95) died in Lexington, KY on Nov. 16, 2019. Gladys lived in Vandalia, Ohio for over 50 years. She was most recently a member of Polk Grove Church as well as an involved member of Vandalia Senior Citizens Center. Gladys was a retired nurse from Dayton Children's Hospital. The 8th of 9 siblings, she was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Humphreys and daughter, Barbara Ferrell. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kennard, 4 grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Lexington, KY.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -