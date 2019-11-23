|
HUMPHREYS, Gladys (95) died in Lexington, KY on Nov. 16, 2019. Gladys lived in Vandalia, Ohio for over 50 years. She was most recently a member of Polk Grove Church as well as an involved member of Vandalia Senior Citizens Center. Gladys was a retired nurse from Dayton Children's Hospital. The 8th of 9 siblings, she was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Humphreys and daughter, Barbara Ferrell. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kennard, 4 grandchildren and their spouses, 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Lexington, KY.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 23, 2019