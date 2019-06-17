|
KARACIA, Gladys M. Age 85, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday June 15, 2019. Visitation 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday June 18, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown. There will be an additional hour of viewing 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday 19th at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 a.m. Wed., June 19th, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 6891 Weaver Rd., Germantown. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 17, 2019