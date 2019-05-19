McKINNEY, Gladys Irene Age 88 of Belle Vernon, PA passed away early Tuesday morning April 30, 2018. Gladys was born on August 22, 1930 to George and Elsie Smedley and raised in Donora, PA. Preceded in death by her late former husband John T. McKinney, sister Marylou Smedley, and brother Lester Smedley. Gladys is survived by four children, John A. (Marylou) McKinney, Barbara (Al) Kreps, Jeff (Maureen) McKinney, and Scott McKinney; 7 grandchildren, Jason (Easton) McKinney, Kaitlin McKinney, Justin (Aimee) McKinney, Kristin (Dan) Stucke, Alison Kreps, Brian (Ashley) Kreps, and Erin Ranta; 11 great grandchildren, Tyler, Morgan, Lauren, Juliann, Jackson, Colin, Josie, Thomas, Lacey, Kai and Owen; and 1 great great grandchild, Gwendolyn. Gladys loved being surrounded by family and was a devout Christian. She was a great mother that cared deeply for her children and many grandchildren. She had a generous heart and kindness known by family and friends. She was like a second mother to many of her children's friends. Gladys will be missed by all who knew her, but especially her family. Many also knew and loved her from her many years as a cashier at Dorothy Lane Market. "An Angel lived among us, A gift from God above. She showered us with kindness, and shared with us her love." Memorial donations may be made in Gladys's name to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary