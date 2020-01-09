|
MOORE, Gladys Age 87 of Centerville, Ohio, passed away Monday January 6, 2020 at Centerville Health and Rehab, from a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in Parsons, W.Va. She moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1951 to pursue a new career. Gladys retired from Ledex Corporation in Vandalia after many many years. She was a long time member of the Kettering VFW 9927 women's auxillary. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Tillie Robinson of Parsons, W.Va.; her husband Beckham Moore whom she spent 47 wonderful years with; one brother William R. Robinson of Parsons, W. Va.; and numerous brother and sister in laws. She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Bohon of W.Va, and Patricia (Donley) Gower of Canal Fulton, Ohio; two brothers James Robinson of Centerville, Oh and Bill (Cathy) Robinson of Parsons, W.Va.; One sister-in-law Deloris Shelton of Dayton; four children, Kathy Casey of Springboro, Oh, Connie (Steve) Sexton of Centerville, Oh, Donna (Tom) James of Centerville, Oh and George (Jenny) Moore of Centerville, Oh. Gladys is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She had many nieces and nephews that she adored. There will be a viewing at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429, Saturday January 11, 2020 from11:00 am until time of services at 12:00 noon. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens on Rt. 48 following the services. We will always remember her good cooking, love for sports, and love for her family. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to The Ronald McDonald House Charities at Children's Medical Center, 555 Valley St., Dayton, OH. 45404. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020