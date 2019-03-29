|
SAMES, Gladys Age 87, a resident of Hamilton, passed away peacefully at home on March 23, 2019. She was born March 3rd, 1932, daughter of Ed & Ada Hurd. Gladys served at the American Legion Post 138. She read actively & excelled at cooking. Gladys enjoyed spending time at Kozy Kamp Ground in Celina, Ohio and being with friends & family. She was the beloved wife to Charles (Catfish) Sames & adoring mother to Deborah Smith (Sames) & late David M. Sames. Gladys was cherished by her sister, Ashley Gray, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & 2 great great grandchildren. Family of Gladys would like to express their sincerest gratitude to . The family will celebrate Glady's life privately. She will be interred at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to your . "A family is a circle of love, not broken by a loss, but made stronger by the memories. We are forever blessed that God connected us to you" Colligan Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 29, 2019