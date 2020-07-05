1/
Gladys STAGGS
STAGGS, Gladys L. Age 94, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Brookhaven Nursing Home. She was born and raised in Flemming County, Kentucky, to the late Archie and Onie Smalley. Gladys worked as a beautician for many years and owned her own salon. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Wilson Staggs, and second husband, Don Osbourne. Gladys is survived by her children, Phyllis (Craig) Bankemper of Englewood, FL, Timothy (Mary) Staggs of Lebanon, OH, Pat (Dave) Spirito of Englewood, OH, and Lisa Ballinger (John Chain) of Spring Valley, OH; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. Family will receive friends 10:00 AM-11:30 AM Monday, July 6, 2020, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel, where service will be held at 11:30 AM with Pastor Jason Bradshaw officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
JUL
6
Service
11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
JUL
6
Burial
Valley View Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

