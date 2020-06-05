Gladys THOMPSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMPSON, Gladys L. 91, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. Gladys had been a member of Faith Baptist Church and had retired from Mead Corporation after 25 years of service in accounting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob. Gladys is survived by daughter, Linda Bullock and son-in-law, Ray; son, Doug Thompson and daughter-in-law, Rhonda; brothers, Willard and Jack Karn; 5 granddaughters, Carrie Thompson, Natalie Sweeney, Jennifer Berger, Melissa Black, and Christina Faulkner; and 12 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd. with Gladys' final resting place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Gladys' memory to Brookdale Hospice. Gladys will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved