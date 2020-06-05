THOMPSON, Gladys L. 91, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. Gladys had been a member of Faith Baptist Church and had retired from Mead Corporation after 25 years of service in accounting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob. Gladys is survived by daughter, Linda Bullock and son-in-law, Ray; son, Doug Thompson and daughter-in-law, Rhonda; brothers, Willard and Jack Karn; 5 granddaughters, Carrie Thompson, Natalie Sweeney, Jennifer Berger, Melissa Black, and Christina Faulkner; and 12 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 4215 Indian Ripple Rd. with Gladys' final resting place at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made in Gladys' memory to Brookdale Hospice. Gladys will be remembered for her kindness and generosity. Arrangements in care of Schlientz-Moore & Reis. Words of encouragement may be sent to www.reislegacycenter.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.