WYATT, Glay Carol Age 84 of Vinton, OH formerly of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was born December 18, 1935 in Harlan Co., KY to the late Arnold and Merle Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold "Edgar" Wyatt and sister Lynda Miller. Glay is survived by her sons Butch (Loretta) Wyatt and Keith (Dave) Wyatt, daughters Patricia (Charles) Monroe and Lisa Wyatt of Vinton, OH, grandchildren, Amber, Phillip, Matthew, Jenny and Jamie, great-grandchildren Jacob, Lezley, Wesley, Nicky, Chloe and Branda, great-great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Oliver, Xander and Logan, siblings Wanda Jones, Peggy Vanwinkle, Arnold Gibson and JoAnn Corbin, and serveral nieces and nephews. Glay loved her family. She will be greatly missed. Thank you to Arbors of Gallipolis for their wonderful care of Glay. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 pm until the time of service on Tuesday, January 21. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The , 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020