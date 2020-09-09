1/1
Glen ALLEN
ALLEN, Glen Glen Allen, age 91, of Hamilton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1929, in Hensley, Kentucky, the son of Jace and Dora (Webb) Allen. In 1942, he moved to Hamilton, OH. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1949. On February 1, 1950, he joined the U.S. Army. After completing basic Training at Fort Knox, KY, he was stationed at Ft. Benning, GA. On September 1, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Olive Lou Jefferies in Columbus, GA. After his Army discharge in 1953, he moved back to Hamilton, OH. Glen was employed as a meter reader for the City of Hamilton, OH, for 28 years, retiring in 1991. Glen's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Throughout his life he idolized and was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns. His hobbies consisted of woodworking, including making toy boxes for his grandchildren, and designing and making unique wooden canes. Glen was preceded in death by his parents; his precious granddaughter, Erica Collins; his sister, Ruby Emmert; and the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Olive Lou. He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca (Monte) Mayer; a son, Craig (Karen Thompson) Allen; six grandchildren, Nicole (James) Sackenheim, Kenny Allen, Brandon (Stephanie) Allen, Brandon (Rose) Mayer, Nathan (Colleen) Thompson and Katelyn (Eric) Gross; twelve great-grandchildren, Tyler (Nicole) Wilson, Jordan (Kayla Brooks) Wilson, Bradley and Alex Allen, Keith and Avery Mayer, Jaxson Sackenheim, Mike, Sam, Josh and Caleb Thompson, and Daniel Gross. He leaves behind a sister-in-law, several nieces and lifelong friends, Dick Pfaffman and Larry Hatton. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 9:30 AM at the funeral home with Mike Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Due to the COVID health concerns, the family is requiring masks be worn for services. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
