Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
937-865-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Centerville Chapel
820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd
Dayton, OH 45459
Glen JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Glen M. Age 87 of Dayton, passed away February 4, 2020 at Heartland of Centerville. He was a 1950 graduate of West Carrollton High School. Glen was the former owner of Gem City Electric. Glen was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheilah Silvio and his wife, Nancy Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Johnson and Sandra (Tony) Johnson; step-son, Neal (Joan) Childers. Family will receive friends from 1-2 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 where a funeral service will begin at 2 PM with his son-in-law, Pastor Tony Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SISCA, in Glen's memory. To share a memory of Glen or leave his family special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
