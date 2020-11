Glen passed away Saturday, November 7th, 2020, after a brief illness complicated by COVID. The family is planning amemorial service at a later date.Glen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley, children Glen Jr. (Sherry), and Renae Proeschel (Dan), grandchildren, Tricia Shepherd (Bob), Clint Proeschel (Breine), and Cole Proeschel, great-grandchildren, Evan Underhill, Brooke Underhill, Ellie Proeschel, and Lauren Proeschel.Glen was born in Keokee, Virginia, on 11/16/1933, and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He held manydifferent jobs during his lifetime and touched a lot of lives. His smile and laughter will be missed.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice