GREENWOOD, Glenda S. 63, of Springfield, passed away at on Monday morning, March 18, 2019. She was born in Springfield on December 8, 1955, the daughter of Rev. R. Glenn and Marjorie B. (Rowland) Greenwood. Glenda was a graduate of Northeastern High School and Taylor University. She worked as the director of development and education for Northwestern Mutual Life, Columbus and previously at Huntington Bank and Security National Bank. Her many community activities include: past president of the Downtown Springfield Association, member and past president of the Springfield Arts Council, member and president of Altrusa International, Springfield chapter, past president of the Nehemiah Foundation, and past president of the Ohio Historical Society. She also actively participated with United Way, the Clark County Prayer Breakfast, and Junior Achievement. Glenda was previously recognized as the Outstanding Young Woman of Ohio, Outstanding Young Woman of Springfield and Outstanding Young Woman of America. A member of Berea Bible Church since its founding, Glenda served as educational director and was actively involved and supportive of various ministries in the church. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie of Springfield; three brothers, Douglas (Cathy) Greenwood of Richmond, Virginia, Michael (Victoria) Greenwood of Springfield and Jonathan (Janna) Greenwood of Columbus; nieces and nephews, Blaire Greenwood, Allison (Matt) Lane, Isaiah (Ally) Greenwood, Layne Greenwood, Jonathan Greenwood, Joel Greenwood, and Joseph Greenwood; and great nephews, Sawyer and Walker Lane. She was preceded in death by her father in 2006. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-6:00 pm. Sunday at Berea Bible Church, 3850 Derr Rd. as well as from 10:30-12:00 p.m. Monday. A celebration of Glenda's life will begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday with Pastors Brian Miller and Michael Firmin presiding. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berea Bible Church. Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary