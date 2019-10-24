|
MOODY, Glenda B. Age 77 of Morgan Township, Ohio passed away on October 23, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 10, 1943, the daughter of Albert and Edith (Spears) Wright. She was educated in the Cincinnati Public schools. On November 22, 1958 in Covington, Kentucky she married Kenneth Moody, and together they had three children. Glenda was a member of Shandon Congregational Church where she was a choir member and also involved in the Women's Fellowship. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her sister and friends, and also loved spending time with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa (Tim) Gray and Lana Moody; grandchildren, Nick (Brittany) Gray and Sam Daggett; three great grandchildren; three brothers, Daniel (Ethel) Wright, Fred (the late Susan) Wright and Jeff (Robin) Wright; one sister, Donna (the late Dave) Durbin; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Lora Moody; her sister, Doris Mills and her husband Dave. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Shandon Congregational Church, P.O. Box 45, Shandon, Ohio 45063. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 24, 2019