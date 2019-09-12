|
UPSHAW, Glenda M. 80, passed away September 8, 2019. She was born March 3, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of William and Mamie (Kirksey) Palmer. She leaves to cherish her memory husband, Cornelius Upshaw, three children, Michelle (Herbert) Elliott, Pamela (Dean) Kenerly and Van "Eric" Upshaw; grandchildren, India, Mya, Deanie, Marcus and James, 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Freeman, Debbie (Marvin) Flowers, Charles (Marie) Palmer and Jerome Palmer. Visitation is Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Highlight Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. wwwrobertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 12, 2019