URBAN, Glenda L. 79, long time resident of Medway Ohio, currently residing in Centerburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Born July 6, 1940 in Council Grove, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Thelma (Buchman) Cole. She is survived by her high school sweet heart and husband of 61 years, Gale Douglas Urban; 2 daughters, Laura Rene' Haberman (Jason Griffith) of Ohio and Jo Anna (Carey) Pittman of Georgia; son Dr. W. Douglas (Tina) Urban of Ohio; a brother Darold (Eileen) Cole, a sister, Reneen (Hank) Salmons and brother-in-law Dr William (Mary) Urban of Texas: 5 grandchildren, David Haberman (Brittney), Paul Haberman (Lindsey), Mary Grace Pittman, Audrey and Derek Urban; five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Jackson, Gracelyn, Emilia, Jace. Lifelong "sister" Nancy Poling. Preceded in death by infant son Bruce, parents, son-in-law Phillip Haberman. Glenda officially retired from Tecumseh High School after 25 years and then continued to work or volunteer part time for another 10 years. Member of Order of Eastern Star Aero Chapter #536. Glenda's greatest joys in life were spending time with her family and friends especially anything with grandchildren and great grandchildren and traveling. Everybody knew her by her big beautiful smile, her laughter, her quick wit, and never give up attitude. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley at 507 Jefferson St. New Carlisle, OH. A graveside prayer will follow at Medway Cemetery in Medway, OH. The family will receive friends Monday, from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 17, 2019