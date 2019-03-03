LEONARD-WELCH, Glendora L. 89, of Springfield and Pharr Texas, passed away Sunday February 17, 2019 in Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg, Texas following several months of failing health. She was born June 13, 1929 in Springfield , Ohio to Gladys and Philip Leonard and was the oldest of five children. She was always employed but was especially partial to her job as bookkeeper for Francis H. Fisher Mechanical Contractors, from where she retired. Glendora was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in McAllen Texas. She was an excellent seamstress and cook, but most of all she LOVED golfing, which eventually led her to Winter Haven, Texas where she made many lifelong friends. She was an avid OSU football fan. Her pride and joy was her family. She is survived by two daughters, Susan (Tom) Riley, Cynthia (Chuck) Clagg; sister, Karen Foy; grandchildren Brian (Cara) Kite, Andrea (Carl) DiSalvo, Stacy (Andrew) Wildman, Carisa (Brian) Davis; great grandchildren, Zack, C.J., Logan, Brenden, Dylan, Sydney, Addison, Jackson and Benjamin; special sister-in-law Betty Hollis; special nephew Neal (Pam) Waldron; aunt Rosetta; and special friend Severyn Dykstra. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Betty Waldron, Judith Leonard; brother Kenneth Leonard; husbands Eugene Welch and Russell Wessels. A Memorial Service will be held March 10, 2019 at 3:00p.m. at The Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd. Springfield with Reverend Alan Cain officiating. A celebration of Glendora's life will immediately follow at the church. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary