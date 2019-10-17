|
POTTER, Glenis E. "Glen" Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Lynn, Kentucky on July 3, 1931 to the late Morris and Theresea Potter (nee Jordan). He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Potter; and siblings, Ed, Millie, and Clyde. Glen is survived by his children, Dan (Suzanne) Potter and Kim (Mike) Strong; grandchildren, Regina (Keith), Ryan, Ross, Elijah, and Casey; great-grandchildren, Jaylynn, Kendra, Addison, Jayden, Aria, and soon to welcome, Keith; siblings, Rebecca, Betty, and Jimmy; and a host of other family members, friends, and especially members of the Meenach Family. Glen was a decorated veteran of the Korean War. He served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. Glen worked as a Brakeman for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad for 30 years. He was a loving, caring, and devoted husband for 50 years, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Glen was passionate about spending time with friends and family while fishing or watching baseball games. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Service will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385. www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019