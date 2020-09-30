1/
Glenn BENNETT
BENNETT, Glenn Glenn was a 1955 graduate of Miamisburg High School. He owned Glenn's Barber Shop where he barbered for over 60 years. Glenn was a member of Minerva Lodge #98 F&AM. He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles and cars, especially his restored 1968 Mustang GT. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He is survived by his daughters, Marianne (Art) Dull and Patricia (Scott) Damron; son-in-law, Ron Blackburn; grandchildren, Carleigh (Eli) Hayes, Kyle Blackburn, Lyndsey (Will) Hutson, Katie (Nathan) Carmack, Haley Damron, and Rachel Damron; great grandchildren, Larkin, Cole, Finley, Lucy, Wyatt, and Isla due to arrive in November; sister, Winnie Morgan; as well as niece, Joyce Swoger. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Nina Bennett; and his daughter, Sheryl Blackburn. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 AM 12 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Masonic services will begin at 12 PM followed by the funeral service officiated by Rev. Dr. Joe Getts. Inurnment will be held at the Hillgrove Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 Whipp Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Personal condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Glenn's online memorial at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
OCT
3
Service
12:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
