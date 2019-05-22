|
BALLINGER, Glenn D. Age 68 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday May 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 23, 1950 in Hamilton, the son of the late George Gilbert and Pauline Clarise (Retherford) Ballinger. Glenn was a retired forklift operator for Mitsubishi and a member of the Monkey Mutual Aid Society. He is survived by his loving companion of 37 years, Sharon Hamilton; daughter Jessica (Jordan) Bryant; step-son, Brandon (Erin) Hamilton; sister, Faye (Bill) Eckert and brother-in-law, Steven Forbes. He was also preceded in death by a step-son, John Michael Day and sister Joyce Ann Forbes. Funeral services will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home at 10am on Friday May 24, 2019. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Family and friends will be received on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2019