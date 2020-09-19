1/1
GLENN ELLIS Sr.
ELLIS, Sr., Glenn M. Age 79, of New Lebanon, went Home to be with his wife, Linda, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born November 13, 1940, in Oneida, Tennessee, to the late Richard and Helen (Rodgers) Ellis. In addition to his wife and parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his brother, Tony Paul Ellis. He is survived by his children, Glenn (Angela) Ellis, Jr., Crystal (Mark) Newsome, Brian (Cynthis) Black, and Joseph Black; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends. Glenn was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 22 at 11AM at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Route 35 East, West Alexandria with Pastor Jerry Carter officiating. www.RLCFC.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
