HAMPTON, Glenn H. Age 94 of Dayton, OH went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, October 10, 2019. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Pauline T. Hampton; parents, Darius & Nellie (Porter) Hampton; siblings, Ruth Penix, Gladys Shields and Dorsey Hampton. He is survived by his son, Ronald G. of Vandalia, OH; daughter, Sheila (Rick) Rose of Vandalia, OH; grandchildren, Angela Hampton (Andrew), Amanda Hampton (Brandon), and Matthew Rose; great-grandchildren, Alexa Hampton-Izor, Adelyn Hampton-Izor, Braxton Hampton-Izor and a host of family and friends. Glenn was born on September 23, 1925 and raised in Salyersville, KY until he left home to join the Army in WWII. Following the war, he moved to Dayton, where he retired from GM after 40 plus years of service. Glenn enjoyed the quieter side of life, spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting and studying Bible scriptures. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 1-2:30pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2:30 pm. Glenn will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019