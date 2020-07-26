1/1
Glenn HEATH
HEATH, Minister Glenn Anthony "Bumpy" Minister Glenn Anthony Heath "Bumpy", transitioned July 20, 2020. A dedicated member of Greater St. John M.B.C. A graduate of Roosevelt H.S. 1971, Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Retired from the City of Dayton's Water Dept. as an Engineer. A member of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Mason State of Ohio, Ancient Square Lodge #40, Amaranth Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star & Deborah Chapter #19. Preceded in death by parents, Dorothy Smith (James Smith) and Otis James Heath (Shirley Heath); God-Son, Willie Williams, Jr.; sister, Brenda Heath. Survived by devoted wife, Joan Hudnell Heath; sisters, Terry Smith, Joyce Smith, Gloria Roberts and Marsha Heath; brothers, Stan Heath and Wesley Heath; a host of other relatives & friends. Private Family Funeral 11:30am, Tuesday July 28, 2020. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
