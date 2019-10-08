|
|
MIDLAM, Glenn T. Age 76 of Butler Township, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was a graduate of Stivers High School class of 1960 where he was inducted into the football Hall of Fame. Glenn had worked as a carpenter, a mill wright for N.C.R and later retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a Data Wage Specialist with more than 25 years of service. He was a member of Englewood Church of Christ and enjoyed traveling and playing cards. He is survived by his wife of 59 years: JoAnn (Cox) Midlam, children: Antonio Patrick (Tammy) Midlam of Pleasant Hill, Ruthan (David) Blackmore of Dayton, Terry (Kimberly) Midlam of Butler Twp., 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sister: Diana Durdines of FL, brother: Forest (Ginger) Midlam of Butler Twp., nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Glenn Raymond Midlam and Genevieve (Severs) Carter. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Englewood Church of Christ (1130 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Brother Jim Lee officiating. Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019