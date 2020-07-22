Glenn MUNDSTOCK

MUNDSTOCK, Glenn Allen "Moony" Age 87, of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on July 18, 2020, at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown, Ohio. He was born on September 3, 1932, in Dent, Ohio, the son of Frank C. and Marion (Raible) Mundstock. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for over 50 years as a tool and die maker. Glenn was a member of the Gymkhana Horse Club and he supplied horses for the Fort Scott Summer Camp for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce (Gilbert) Mundstock; three children, Bonnie (Tim) Lawson, Wayne (Stacey) Mundstock, and Lori (Mike) Elrod/Quatman; three grandchildren, Katie, Dean, and Brent; one great-grandson, Paxton;; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald (Joyce) Mundstock and Franklin "Bud" (Norma) Mundstock. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 12:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Honor Flight Tri-State, 8627 Calumet Way, Cincinnati, OH 45249, the Alzheimer's Association
or the Parkinson's Foundation. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com