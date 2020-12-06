Glenn Peter Schimpf, 80, born March 8, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Emil and Hilda Schimpf, peacefully passed away on December 1, 2020, surrounded by his bride Patricia, loving children and grandchildren. Glenn was a proud Purcell High School graduate and still nurtured friendships with his fellow Cavaliers and PPC buddies; then attended Xavier University for both his undergraduate and MBA degrees. Glenn married his sweetheart Patricia Marshall on October 12, 1963 and they were genuinely blessed to share 57 years of marriage at their homes in Dayton, Ohio and Naples, Florida.Glenn is preceded in death by his beautiful granddaughter Megan Butz, parents Emil and Hilda Schimpf, brother Ned Schimpf, and sisters-in-law Betsi Schimpf and Gail Schimpf. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Patricia; cherished children Mary Jo (Larry) Butz, Sally (Eric) Dobras, Dennis(Angela) Schimpf, John (Kimberly) Schimpf, Molly (Jon) Zumberge; adoring grandchildren Sophia and Grace Butz,Jacob and Emily (Joe) Dobras, Ben, Abbey and Peter Schimpf, Justin, Lauren and Matthew Schimpf, Nicholas and Ethan Zumberge; twin brother and best friend Richard (June) Schimpf; and many caring nieces and nephews.Glenn never took for granted his many gifts in life and always generously shared his blessings. His dedication to servingothers through charitable works is notable as shown in his commitment to organizations such as Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley; St. Vincent de Paul Chapters in Dayton, Ohio and Naples, Florida; Habitat for Humanity in Collier County, Florida; Naples Christ Child Society; Providence House ofNaples; Xavier 1831 Society; and his parishes at St. Henry in Dayton and St. Williams in Naples.In Glenn's career, he had an active role in the construction industry locally and nationally as VP of Dayton Sure-Grip,President and COO of Dayton Superior, and CEO of DanisIndustries Corporation. Glenn also loved to golf, and was a member for 40 years at Dayton Country Club, served as VP and President, but getting a hole-in-one at DCC never worked out. While south, he enjoyed Imperial Golf Club in Naples for over 20 years. Glenn's commitment to living well, doing good, and his trustworthy, mentoring demeanor spoke volumes of his character.Glenn's greatest joy was his family, and especially his soulmate Patty. They shared his love of golf, travel, walking beaches, family vacations with all the grandchildren, and sunset happy hours. He had a great life with countless friends, always looked for the best in others and he made every day count. He was an incredible, generous role model and mentor for our family, and we're thankful for the many cherishedmemories.Given the current pandemic, no visitation services are planned at this time and a private family memorial service will be held at Calvary Cemetery; details will be forthcoming of a celebration of life when we can honor Glenn together with friends.In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of a donation to Catholic Social Services of Miami Valley or a