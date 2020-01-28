|
|
TEMPLE, Glenn Ovid (83) passed away on January 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family who loved him so dearly. He was born on July 24, 1936 in Lake Providence, Louisiana, to Edgar and Allie (Rinicker) Temple. After graduating Bastrop High School with honors in 1954, he joined the Air Force. Glenn went on to graduate from Northeast Louisiana State with a degree in Applied Mathematics, and earned a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering (operations research) from Texas A&M University. Glenn was a talented, self-taught typist, honored with having his work published in the Congressional Record. He proudly served his country for over 24 years, which included a tour in Thailand during the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star. Glenn worked hard, but also played hard. He enjoyed building and flying radio control aircraft, water skiing, fishing, riding motorcycles, grilling, and traveling. His later years were spent cutting endless grass, and relaxing around a campfire with family and friends at Tomorrow's Stars RV Resort. Glenn is survived by his wife of 46 years, Brenda (Hunter) Temple, his brother Robert, his sons Guy (Alya), Burt, Vic (Laura), and his daughter Lora (John) Phillips; 25 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Of special note is Glenn's close relationship with Brenda's brothers, Ron, John, Scott and Brett Hunter. Glenn is preceded in death by his beloved son Rodney Glenn, his sister-in-law Shirley (Mayberry) Temple, his parents, and Brenda's parents Rodney and Betty (Giehl) Hunter. A viewing and funeral service will be held at the Jackson Lytle Funeral home in Springfield, Ohio on Thursday January 30, 2020. The viewing will be from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The funeral, officiated by Pastor Kevin Slyh, will begin at 12:30. Following the funeral, a procession will depart for the National Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio for a military graveside service. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020