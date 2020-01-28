Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home
322 West Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, OH 45387
(937) 399-2811
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Clifton United Presbyterian Church
183 Jackson St,
Yellow Springs, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Clifton United Presbyterian Church
Burial
Following Services
Valley View Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn THOMPSON


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON, Glenn E. 84, of Xenia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was born on November 16, 1935, in Jackson, Ohio, the son of the late Homer and Nellie (Richards) Thompson. Glenn is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Freda C. Thompson in 2018; brothers, Woodrow, Orville (Marjorie), Homer Jr. and Neil Thompson; and sisters, Constance Thompson, Frances (Carl) Davis and Mary Thompson. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Sudha) Thompson; daughter, Davina (Michael) Bieniek; grandchildren, David and Daniel Bieniek, Shaila, Neena and Sona Thompson; brother, Dwight (Barbara) Thompson; sister, Donna Reeder; sisters-in-law, Roma and Marilyn Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Glenn moved his family to Clifton, Ohio, in the early 1970's where he pastored the Clifton United Presbyterian Church. In the mid 1980's he became ill and had to retire from full time ministry. As he recovered and faced many hardships as a result of his illness, he was an inspiration and encouragement to those who came in contact with him. Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10a.m.-11:30a.m. at the Clifton United Presbyterian Church, 183 Jackson St, Yellow Springs, Ohio with a celebration of his life beginning at 11:30a.m. Pastor Ken Winters will be officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, Yellow Springs. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson Lytle Lewis Funeral Home
Download Now