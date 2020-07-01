THOMPSON, Jr., Glenn W. "Bud" Age 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on January 24, 1946, in Carlisle, PA to Glenn W. Sr. and Ann Thompson. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked as a Job Setter at Delphi Automotive. In retirement he enjoyed volunteering, including the City of Kettering, The National Museum of the USAF and Carillon Historical Park. He was a proud Mason, member of Alpha Lodge and Valley of Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 40 years, Jan (Holland) Thompson and by his brother, William. He is survived by his son and daughter in law, Bryan and Michelle Thompson and his grandchildren, Conner, Nathan and Chloe Thompson. Family will receive friends on Wednesday July 1, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton. His funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday July 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Online condolences can be sent to www.TobiasFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.