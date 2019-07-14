Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenna BLAINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenna BLAINE


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenna BLAINE Obituary
BLAINE, Glenna K. 78, of Trenton, died on Friday, July 05, 2019 at Birchwood Care Center. She was born on September 29, 1940 in Miamisburg to Lawrence and Doris (Ennis) Kolb. She worked for Stoney Ridge and Rinks. Glenna is survived her children Linda (Carlos) Rosa, Ross (Angela) Blaine and Cathy (Vernon) Marksbury, sisters Carol Mays, Lara Kuhn, Tammy Ham and Toni Bradley, brother Robin Kolb, 8 Grand Children and 6 Great Grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Doris (Ennis) Kolb, husband Richard "Butch" Blaine. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now