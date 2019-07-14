|
|
BLAINE, Glenna K. 78, of Trenton, died on Friday, July 05, 2019 at Birchwood Care Center. She was born on September 29, 1940 in Miamisburg to Lawrence and Doris (Ennis) Kolb. She worked for Stoney Ridge and Rinks. Glenna is survived her children Linda (Carlos) Rosa, Ross (Angela) Blaine and Cathy (Vernon) Marksbury, sisters Carol Mays, Lara Kuhn, Tammy Ham and Toni Bradley, brother Robin Kolb, 8 Grand Children and 6 Great Grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Doris (Ennis) Kolb, husband Richard "Butch" Blaine. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM to7:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on July 14, 2019