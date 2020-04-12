Home

BREIG, Glenna A. Age 101 of Dayton, passed away April 7, 2020 at . She was born January 18, 1919 in Dayton, Ohio. She was the eldest of 12 girls born to the late John C. Breig Jr. and Emma F. Osterfeld Breig. In addition to her parents, Glenna was preceded in death by her sisters, Vera Breig, Norma Breig, Agnes Glaser, Elizabeth "Betty" Dickson, Anna Mae Edgar, Grace Storer, Sr Ruth Breig, and Patricia Breig.Glenna is survived by sisters, Mary Ellen "Mertie" (Harry) Giambrone, Joan "Jo" Ritzert, and Rita Wilhelm as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many other extended family members and friends. Mass will be held privately at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Glenna will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020
